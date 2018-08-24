Parkson Retail Asia narrows loss in Q4

Parkson Retail Asia expects a better set of numbers over the next 12 months after it opened new outlets in the 2018 financial year while pulling out of underperforming stores and ventures.

It said yesterday at its full-year results announcement that it added four new stores to its network but exited seven that were not up to scratch.

The firm also discontinued its theme park and education centre operations to stem losses and disposed of its investment in the fashion chain LOL.

The department store operator's net loss for the fourth quarter narrowed from $41.71 million last year to $18.58 million due to lower expenses.

Revenue for the three months to June 30 dipped 3.1 per cent to $106.2 million as stores in Malaysia, Vietnam and Myanmar recorded negative same store sales growth.

It was down 14.6 per cent in Vietnam, 3.8 per cent in Myanmar and 2.4 per cent in Malaysia. Indonesia bucked the trend but with only slight same store sales growth of 1.3 per cent, due to a high base effect in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Other income rose 58.7 per cent to $3.35 million, thanks to a $1.2 million gain on the disposal of a subsidiary.

AT A GLANCE

Revenue $106.2 million (-3.1 per cent) Net loss $18.6 million (-55.5 per cent)

Loss per share came to 2.76 cents, down from 6.19 cents a year earlier.

Net loss for the full year was reduced from $58.22 million previously to $42.39 million, while revenue was nearly flat at $413.89 million.

Other expenses fell by 28.2 per cent to $69.1 million, mainly due to less impairment charges on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, lower allowances for doubtful debt recognised.

There was also a reversal of impairment of property, plant and equipment for closed stores.

Parkson said in a statement: "We have been taking active measures in monitoring and assessing the viability of stores and ventures.

"With ongoing measures in place to rebuild top line growth and monitor expenditure, coupled with the discontinuance of underperforming stores and ventures in (the 2018 financial year), the group expects its performance will show improvement in the coming financial year."

It noted that this quarter, the three months to Sept 30, is typically low season as there are no major festive celebrations. However, its Malaysian operations may receive a boost from the tax holiday, which spans June 1 to Aug 31.

Meanwhile, it flagged that its operating environment in South-east Asia in the 12 months to June 30, 2019 will likely be affected by factors such as competition in Indo-China as well as a presidential election in Indonesia next year.

Parkson shares closed at 5.2 cents when they were last traded on Aug 21.