Panellists see more board roles for women

(From left) Ms Janet Ang, vice-president of industry solutions and business development at IBM Asia Pacific; Ms Jacqueline Poh, former chief executive of GovTech; Ms Khai Lin Sng, co-founder and chief financial officer of Fundnel; and Singtel chairman Simon Israel at yesterday’s forum, which discussed the role of women in the future workforce. PHOTO: IBM
Speakers at forum say digitalisation will pave way for women to take up leadership roles

Women will occupy more board roles as digitalisation disrupts the way companies organise themselves, said panellists at a forum yesterday.

Singtel chairman Simon Israel said at the event that discussed the role of women in the future workforce: "I could imagine that tomorrow, sitting around the table will be chief data scientists, chief software engineers, heads of product and research and development, chief privacy officers... and chief reputation officers."

