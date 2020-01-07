Pan-United, S. Korean firm sign MOU on AI platform

Singapore-based Pan-United Corporation will explore opportunities arising from its artificial intelligence (AI) technology platform, in a collaboration with South Korea's largest ready-mix concrete firm.

Dubbed AiR, the digital system plugs into the operations of cement and ready-mix concrete companies to optimise every stage of the supply chain.

This includes replenishing raw materials to managing customer orders and deploying capacity at batching plants to facilitate quality control checks and e-billing, said Pan-United yesterday.

The benefits include streamlining operations, improving productivity, cutting manpower wastage and producing substantial cost savings, it added.

The memorandum of understanding Pan-United has signed with Eugene Corporation will facilitate information-sharing with the South Korea-listed firm so it can access the benefits of tapping on the AiR platform.

"Through this partnership with PanU, we seek to digitalise our entire end-to-end operations," said Eugene Corp chief executive Chung Jin-hak.

Pan-United chief operating officer Ken Loh said the platform has enabled his company to save 45 per cent in costs and raise its service standards since the first basic prototype was implemented in 2014.

Pan-United shares closed up 1.43 per cent to 35.5 cents yesterday.

Ann Williams