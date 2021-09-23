Pan Pacific Hotels to launch 13 new properties by 2024

Pan Pacific Hotels Group will launch 13 properties across 10 key gateway cities by 2024, it said in a press statement yesterday.

The move adds over 3,300 rooms to the group's inventory, and brings its total portfolio to 48 hotels, resorts and serviced suites in 29 cities.

It also allows the company - a subsidiary of UOL Group - to establish its presence in cities such as London, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Dalian, Hanoi and Phnom Penh.

The launches also include the first opening of its sustainability brand Parkroyal Collection outside Singapore.

The global expansion started with the recent openings of Parkroyal Monash Melbourne in Australia and Pan Pacific London in Britain, and will follow with 13 other properties in the next three years.

In Malaysia, the group's pipeline includes Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur, Parkroyal Langkawi Resort and Parkroyal A'Famosa Melaka Resort, which are all slated to open next year.

Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur, a "new eco-chic icon with a sustainability ethos", will also house Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Kuala Lumpur for long-stay guests.

In Jakarta, Pan Pacific has plans for a cluster of properties, including Parkroyal Jakarta, Parkroyal Serviced Suites Jakarta and Pan Pacific Jakarta. The three will open between December next year and June 2024, and will be located in one complex to provide "unparalleled choice to both business and leisure guests, with differing needs for sophistication and comfort".

The group will also open a zero-waste hotel, Pan Pacific Orchard, in Singapore in the fourth quarter of next year. To fulfil its zero-waste promise, the 350-room hotel will have a rainwater-harvesting system, a recyclable water system, a compactor that transforms food waste into nutrient water for the hotel's sky gardens, water dispensers to eliminate the use of plastic bottled water, and technology to save energy such as light, motion and rain sensors and solar cells.

In China, the group will open Parkroyal Dalian next year, which will have 52 levels and is set to be the first Parkroyal hotel in the city.

The group is also expanding its serviced suites portfolio in the Indochina region, with Parkroyal Serviced Suites Hanoi and Parkroyal Suites Bangkok opening next March and May respectively. By 2023, it will also open Pan Pacific Phnom Penh and Parkroyal Siem Reap, increasing its strength to a total of nine properties in the region.

Shares of UOL Group closed yesterday at $6.98, down four cents or 0.57 per cent.