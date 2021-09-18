Package unveiled to attract high-growth firms to list on SGX

The Government unveiled a package of initiatives yesterday to attract high-growth, high-tech local and regional companies to list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX).

The biggest initiative is the setting up of a fund, dubbed Anchor Fund @ 65, with an initial $1.5 billion tranche, to assist promising high-growth companies to raise capital through public listings in Singapore. The Government and investment firm Temasek will co-invest in the fund.

A high-growth company usually generates significant positive cash flow, which increases at a faster pace than the overall economy. However, they typically pay little to no dividends, opting instead to put most or all of the profits back into its expanding business.

Another of the initiatives is the Growth IPO Fund, which focuses on late-stage private enterprises that are two or more funding rounds away from a listing. It will help them grow and prepare for an eventual initial public offering (IPO) here.

This fund - with an initial tranche of $500 million - will be set up by EDBI, the investment arm of the Economic Development Board, and will focus on future market leaders and innovators.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will also enhance its Grant for Equity Market Singapore (Gems) scheme, introduced in early 2019, to increase its support of companies seeking to list and to further develop Singapore's equity research ecosystem.

The SGX on its part will launch a Strategic Partnership Model to develop tailored solutions ranging from private market fund raising to boosting liquidity and global investor outreach for high-growth companies.

Speaking at the SGX's Securities Market Open event yesterday, Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong said Singapore will make a concerted push to establish itself as the listing destination of choice for local and global market leaders, especially from high-growth and high-tech sectors.

"In the coming years, many Singaporean and Asian companies in high-growth, high-tech sectors will come of age and seek to list on public markets. We should strive to anchor these companies in Singapore," he said.

Expanding on the initiatives, he said the Anchor Fund @ 65 will be managed on a commercial basis by 65 Equity Partners, a new and wholly owned investment platform of Temasek.

65 Equity Partners will also manage the $1 billion Local Enterprises Fund @ 65, which was announced in this year's Budget to help large local enterprises transform, expand and scale.

Both the Anchor Fund @ 65 and Local Enterprises Fund @ 65 will have access to Temasek's strong network and deep expertise and be well positioned to help portfolio companies grow and flourish from founding to listing, said Mr Gan.

The Gems listing grant, which helps to defray listing costs, will have its cap increased from $1 million to $2 million to better support listings of unicorn companies in Singapore. The grant will also be expanded to support listings by special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs).

To facilitate price discovery and boost trading liquidity, the MAS will expand the Gems research talent development grant to co-fund hiring costs of research talent for two years, up from the earlier cap of one year.

Mr Gan said: "We know that the initiatives we are launching today are no magic bullet. But we believe they will blow new wind into the sails of our public equity market and make SGX not just a viable but also a compelling option for innovative growth companies."

SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye noted that the package will help attract many Asian and home-grown companies that are on the cusp of global success.