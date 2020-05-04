Oxley to see $2.2b of revenue from local, overseas projects

Oxley Holdings will see $2.2 billion of revenue flow into the group from its Singapore and overseas projects, its chief executive Ching Chiat Kwong said in an update amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"$1.4 billion of secured revenue from our Singapore projects and $819 million from overseas projects will flow into the group as construction progresses, based on our effective stake," said Mr Ching in a release to the Singapore Exchange last Friday.

"The total $2.2 billion of revenue places Oxley in a strong position despite the turbulent times."

The mainboard-listed developer is also on track to redeem its $150 million worth of bonds due May 18, 2020, he added.

Oxley also said it has achieved its sales targets for its Singapore projects. It said 2,858 of 3,923 residential units, or 73 per cent of its development portfolio here, had been sold as at April 30.

In Kuala Lumpur, its KLCC project, which comprises two residential blocks and two hotels, has sold 222 of the 590 residential units available. Project construction has slowed due to Covid-19 measures, it said, although its main contractor is striving to complete the KLCC Oxley Towers on schedule.

Also, Oxley's Dublin Landings project in Ireland is on track to complete construction this year, with work expected to restart early next week following a government-enforced shutdown to control the pandemic.

All five commercial buildings have achieved practical completion and have been sold to third parties, while one of the eight residential buildings has been handed over to the buyer, Greystar, said Oxley.

Meanwhile, its flagship project, Royal Wharf in London, has sold more than 95 per cent of its 3,380 residential apartments and construction is expected to be fully completed by year end.

Over 2,800 units have been delivered to buyers as at April 28.

In an update on its project, The Peak in Phnom Penh, new contractor China Railway Urban Construction Group Co has made "remarkable progress" since taking over two months ago, Oxley said in its release.

The Peak consists of 2,358 residential, office and retail units. A total of 85 per cent of the units have been sold, and the project is expected to be completed progressively from mid-2020.

Shares in Oxley closed at 23 cents last Thursday, up half a cent.

THE BUSINESS TIMES