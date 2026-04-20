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Mr Ching began his career as a police officer after national service, before moving into construction and eventually property development.

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SINGAPORE – Property tycoon Ching Chiat Kwong, executive chairman and chief executive of Oxley Holdings, is back in the spotlight after making headlines during a 2021 boardroom dispute to a 2024 corruption probe in Italy, as he faces a high-stakes lawsuit linked to a failed Australian satellite venture.

The Singapore real estate boss, who earned the moniker “shoebox king” as he led the expansion of a home-grown property developer known for building small units here, is now involved in a case before Australia’s Supreme Court of Victoria over the collapse of satellite firm NewSat.

Here’s a look at what is known about Mr Ching, and why he’s in the news again.

From police officer to property boss

Mr Ching is best known as the exe cutive chairman a nd CEO of Oxley Holdings, a Singapore-listed property developer, where he oversees corporate strategy and the group’s overall performance.

He has led the firm’s expan sion beyond residential projects into commercial and industrial developments.

Mr Ching began his career as a polic e officer after national service, before moving into construction and eventually property development.

His early success came from trusting the demand for smaller, more affordable apartments among young buyers , commonly referred to as “shoebox” units. This strategy helped scale his business quickly.

He is a significant shareholder in Oxley Holdings, with a stake valued at more than US$100 million, according to a Bloomberg report.

Corporate filings also show that he holds extensive shareholdings across multiple Oxley-linked and related entities.

Why is he in the news now?

Mr Ching is involved in a lawsuit linked to NewSat, an Australian satellite company that collapsed in 2015.

He had invested about US$1 00 milli on (S$127 million) into the venture and believes losses could be around US$1 billion (S$ 1.27 billio n), based on an expert report, according to Bloomberg. The case, now before the Supreme Court of Victoria, centres on allegations that lenders withdrew financing prematurely.

Banks involved have disputed the claims, calling them “va gue an d embarrassing”, according to court filings cited by Bloomberg.

This comes after Mr Ching has been linked to several controversies in recent years.

In 2024, reports surfaced of his alleged involvement in a corruption probe in Venice involving public officials and a proposed €150 million development project.

He has denied the allegations, calling them “unfounded and untrue,” and said he was acting in his personal capacity. Oxley Holdings also said the matter was not related to the company’s business and did not affect its operations, according to bourse filings and company statements reported by The Business Times.

Earlier, in 2021, Mr Ching was involved in a boardroom dispute at fintech firm MC Payment, where he sought changes to the company’s board, prompting pushback from its management.

What is he like as a businessman?

Mr Ching holds a wide network of corporate roles. Business record s in Singapore s how he has more than 60 current directorships and appointments across property, investment and related entities.

These include numerous Oxley-linked firms as well as entities in sectors such as finance, healthcare and technology.

He has more than 20 years of experience in the property industry and is known for his ability to identify market trends and business opportunities, according to Oxley Holdings’ website.

Mr Ching is known for his focus on commercial outcomes. He told Bloomberg that corporate governance concerns surrounding the NewSat case were overblown, adding: “What is a couple of thousand dollars or first class ticket or private jet to sell what you have and get in hundreds of million dollars of sales?”

He is active in philanthropy, serving on the boards of Ren Ci Hospital and THK Nursing Home, according to Oxley Holdings’ website.

Mr Ching, who is in his early 60s , has received industry recognition, including Real Estate Personality of the Year (2017) at the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards, and EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards.

He graduated from the National Univ ersity of Singapore, holding degrees in arts and social sciences.