Over 80% of New Noble share transfers incomplete

Only around 20 per cent of "Old Noble" shareholders who initially registered with the appointed trustee have completed all the steps required to get their shares in the new unlisted entity, the company said yesterday.

About 15,000 Old Noble shareholders registered but only 2,000 have fulfilled all the requirements to complete the share transfer. The portal for registration is www.lucid-is.com/ nghlregistration

But more than 75 per cent of New Noble shares that Old Noble shareholders are entitled to have been allocated. They are now in the online share portal operated by Fluyd, a sister company of the trustee, Lucid Issuer Services.

Noble Holdings said Lucid and Fluyd are involved in the allocation process as New Noble shares are not listed on the Singapore Exchange, and cannot be distributed via the Central Depository (CDP).

New Noble shares were issued to Lucid as a holding trustee to allow time for Fluyd to set up an online portal designed to mirror as many of the functions of CDP as possible, the company said. Old Noble shareholders must provide identity and address documents and bank account details so they can receive distributions such as dividends. "Neither New Noble nor Fluyd will use these details to take any payments from shareholders," Noble Holdings added. Old Noble investors now have until March 19 to register with Lucid and get New Noble stock.

Noble Group shares have been suspended for more than a year.

THE BUSINESS TIMES