Over 420 investors in Envy fraud scheme may have to return $119.7m in investment gains

The 424 investors had invested in a $1.2 billion dodgy nickel trading scheme involving businessman Ng Yu Zhi (right).PHOTOS: REUTERS, ST FILE
Senior Business Correspondent
  • Published
    26 min ago
SINGAPORE - Hundreds of investors who reaped $119.7 million in so-called profits from fraudulent nickel investments with Envy Global Trading (EGT) may have to return the money to the company, according to the court documents seen by The Straits Times.

The 424 investors had invested in a $1.2 billion dodgy nickel trading scheme involving high-flying big-spending businessman Ng Yu Zhi, a former managing director of trading companies EGT and Envy Asset Management (EAM).The possibility that they may have to return their gains arose after KPMG, the High Court-appointed interim judicial manager for Ng's companies, found that "there was no purchase or sale of physical nickel for the purported nickel trading.

