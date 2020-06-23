Over 280 online merchants sign up on CapitaLand's digital platforms

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - CapitaLand's e-commerce platform eCapitaMall and food-ordering platform Capita3Eats have signed on more than 280 online merchants from the property giant's retail ecosystem.

Both platforms are on track to onboard 500 online merchants by end-2020, CapitaLand announced on Tuesday (June 23). The sign-ups come as CapitaLand looks to ramp up the platforms to help retailers achieve bricks and clicks sales in a post-novel coronavirus era, it said.

Digital mall eCapitaMall now features over 130 merchants, offering more than 18,000 stock keeping units across categories such as fashion, beauty, electronics, as well as home and living. For convenience, shoppers may choose to receive their purchases through home delivery or store pick-up.

Merchants include City Chain, HUGO, Hush Puppies, Love & Co, LUSH, MUJI, OWNDAYS, Amore Fitness, HOOGA and House of Mr Popcorn by Golden Village, to name a few.

Meanwhile, food-ordering platform Capita3Eats offers over 85 food and beverage (F&B) brands, with more to come in July 2020.

These F&B brands include Afuri, Fireless Kitchen, Isaac Toast, Nanjing Impressions, Shahi Maharani, Ya Hua Bah Kut Teh, as well as cocktails from Zouk Singapore, and Red Tai.

Diners can fulfil their orders through delivery, takeaway or dine-in. The dine-in feature will be enabled in the later part of July, CapitaLand said.

In addition to generating online sales, the platforms support retailers in enhancing their in-store customer experience with pre-ordering and click-and-collect options, said Chris Chong, managing director for retail at CapitaLand Singapore.

Since the twin digital platforms' launch three weeks ago, eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats have received a positive reception from shoppers and retailers, Mr Chong said.

Retailers have been keen to tap the more than one million CapitaStar members in Singapore and marketing reach through CapitaLand's physical network, he added.

eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats were launched on June 1 via the CapitaStar app - CapitaLand's lifestyle and loyalty app.

As at 10.57am on Tuesday, CapitaLand shares were trading flat at $2.91.