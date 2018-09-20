OUELH receives listing and quotation notice for 2.2b new rights shares

SINGAPORE - OUE Lippo Healthcare has received a listing and quotation notice for 2.2 billion new rights shares for the healthcare company's one-for-one rights offering.

The company, which is raising $148.8 million in net proceeds to help fund a proposed acquisition of stakes in First Reit and its manager, Bowsprit Capital Corp, will issue the new rights shars at $0.0675 apiece.

The issue price represents a discount of about 43.8 per cent to the closing price of $0.12 on Sept 17, the last trading day before the rights issue was announced.

Shares of OUELH last traded at $0.099 on Thursday morning (Sept 20) before the announcement.

OCBC Bank is the sole financial adviser to OUELH for the proposed acquisitions, and the manager and underwriter for the rights issue.