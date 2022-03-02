Osim owner V3 Group files for IPO in Hong Kong

V3 Group, which owns brands such as Osim and TWG Tea, has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) on the mainboard of the Hong Kong stock exchange.

V3 Brands Asia, an investment holding company wholly owned by V3 Group, made an application to the Hong Kong exchange on Monday for a global offering.

The application proof redacted pricing details, the size of the offering and the number of shares up for grabs.

Osim listed on the Singapore Exchange in 2000, but delisted in 2016 when its founder Ron Sim took the company private.

Mr Sim lamented then that the stock had not been fairly valued due to a lack of financial depth and liquidity in the Singapore market.

In 2018, he shelved plans for V3's Hong Kong listing amid intense volatility and weakness in the global stock market.

Monday's application to the Hong Kong bourse comes after the lifestyle products group posted a surge in profit for the nine months ended Sept 30 last year.

Profit after tax for the period stood at $72.7 million, 21/2 times the $28.7 million recorded in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 32.8 per cent to $332.8 million, from $250.6 million previously.

For the full year ended Dec 31, 2020, revenue was 15.6 per cent higher year on year at $377.8 million, from $326.9 million in financial year 2019. Profit after tax stood at $43.4 million, 58.9 per cent higher than $27.3 million in the year-ago period.

V3's higher revenue during the two years ended Dec 31, 2020, and nine months ended Sept 30 last year was attributed to higher sales due to increased consumer demand for lifestyle and wellness products, targeted marketing and sales activities, and the success of blockbuster products.

V3 owns the Osim brand, which is known for its massage chairs and relaxation products, luxury tea brand TWG Tea, nutritional supplement retailer ONI Global, and Futuristic, a Singapore-headquartered manufacturer of store fixtures.

Mr Sim opened his first store in Singapore in 1983. The company officially launched the Osim brand name in 1993.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

• With additional information from The Straits Times