Oracle launches regional cloud service based in S'pore

Oracle Corp today launches its Singapore cloud region - a data centre that will deliver Oracle Cloud services to the local market and the South-east Asian region.

The enterprise technology company, which has its regional headquarters here, will also roll out a US$3 million (S$4.1 million) package for local start-ups as well as free training courses to accelerate take-up of its cloud technology.

Last December, Oracle announced its plans to build 38 cloud regions globally by this year.

Cloud regions allow companies to locate their cloud resources, such as software and databases, close to their business partners or customers, to ensure a faster and improved service experience.

Oracle said the Singapore cloud region will provide this superior performance with built-in security capabilities, at a lower cost.

Customers will have access to the full suite of Oracle Cloud Applications, as well as Oracle Autonomous Database, allowing them to create the architecture that best suits their business needs.

To accelerate the take-up of its cloud infrastructure, Oracle is offering 100 start-ups here US$30,000 each in Oracle Cloud credits over the next two years.

The company will also provide free Oracle Cloud Infrastructure training and certifications until March 31 next year.

Mr Garrett Ilg, Oracle's president for the Asia-Pacific and Japan region, said the free training will help expand Singapore's IT talent pool and make it easier for businesses to acquire or develop the skilled professionals they need to grow and innovate quickly.

"With the opening of the new cloud region and the initiatives to support local innovation and growth, we are reaffirming our commitment to Singapore and to the region," he said.

Ms Jacqueline Poh, managing director of the Economic Development Board, said: "We welcome Oracle's move to accelerate start-ups in Singapore. These initiatives show the confidence that the international business community has in Singapore, as a place where established businesses can work with a vibrant entrepreneur community to transform, innovate and grow."