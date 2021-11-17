Oracle latest tech firm to reaffirm commitment to Singapore

The constant din of perplexing buzz phrases like the new normal, post-pandemic economy and technology bifurcation may have raised some doubts about the future of Singapore as a global business hub.

Risks of collateral damage from reconfiguring supply chains, the unending United States-China trade war and the heating up of competition for high tech and advanced manufacturing investments are probably real.

But going by recent developments, it looks like Singapore, beyond the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, will continue to be a magnet for global tech giants as a major East-West trading centre and the gateway to the lucrative Asian market.

Software giant Oracle's recent announcement that it will base its latest cloud region - its 33rd worldwide - in Singapore follows similar proclamations of renewed commitment by global tech firms including Global Foundry, Siltronic, HP, Micron, Infineon, Alibaba and Huawei.

Mr Garrett Ilg, president of Oracle for the Asia-Pacific and Japan region, believes Singapore is "a fantastic place to live and work". He helms the region from the headquarters here, juggling the 5½-hour time zone shift and a staff of more than 50,000, including 1,800 or so based here.

He told The Strait Times: "Singapore is our regional headquarters, but we also have here the Asean headquarters for our go-to-market teams, which encompass not just the field-facing salespeople but also the support infrastructure.

"We have our cloud architects based here and many of our regional management teams."

Singapore is not just a technology hub but also a global centre for financial, manufacturing, logistics and hospitality, among other businesses. Moreover, it has more recently reinvented itself as a start-up hub.

The diversity and scale give companies like Oracle a diversified customer base for its database software, cloud engineered systems and enterprise software products.

Mr Ilg said that Oracle's cloud region in Singapore is good for any company with a lot of intellectual property to protect, be it a large enterprise or a start-up. "There is no big or too small. We have incredible scalability built in the platform."

Keeping that in mind, Oracle is offering 100 start-ups here US$30,000 (S$40,600) each in Oracle Cloud credits over the next two years.

The US firm is also providing free Oracle Cloud Infrastructure training and certifications until March 31 next year.

"The free training will help expand Singapore's IT talent pool and make it easier for businesses to acquire or develop the skilled professionals they need to grow and innovate quickly," he added.

He said the cloud infrastructure provides Oracle customers with a single platform for their workload and data while allowing them to build applications and benefit from other features such as security capabilities.

Customers will also have access to the full suite of Oracle Cloud Applications, as well as Oracle Autonomous Database, allowing them to create the architecture that best suits their business needs.

The cloud refers to servers that are accessed over the Internet. The software and databases run on those cloud servers that are located in data centres all over the world.

By using cloud computing, users and companies do not have to manage physical servers themselves or run software applications on in-house servers, which are very costly to buy and maintain.

Cloud regions allow companies to locate their cloud resources close to their business partners or customers to ensure a faster and improved service.

Mr Ilg said the Singapore cloud region will also underpin the nation's overall drive for innovation and digitalisation.

"Becoming digital does not happen when you subscribe to a cloud service or you build a website or you connect via an application. That's just a step in the journey."

He said companies that are going to go through the journey and transform are those where the top management is committed to digitalisation.

"These are companies where you have the CEO and other C-level executives working with their teams with a firm and clear direction that this transformation is going to happen.

"Companies that will hit a wall are those where the digital transformation is a project or it is a departmental exercise or an experiment."

For example, the technology team of CWT Globelink - an international freight forwarding services company based in Singapore - regularly develops a range of applications, such as a dashboard for trade managers to analyse regionwide export and import volumes.

The company was using a variety of open source development tools but found that the lack of a single framework made it difficult to coordinate and administer many projects, which resulted in delays.

That prompted CWT to recently move its application development to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, which it estimates has cut development costs by 14 per cent. It also reduced the cost of system updates and maintenance, boosting performance and the IT team's efficiency by reducing the time it takes to develop and roll out applications to about three weeks from the previous two to three months.

Accenture Technology, a global enterprise technology services and solutions company, estimates that cloud-focused organisations in the Asia-Pacific region achieved 1.5 times more cost reduction and were reported to be 3.7 times more likely to innovate than their competitors.

Singapore-based start-up ESPxMedia is also an Oracle customer. The company, which runs a global cloud video platform for live streaming and on-demand video, will be able to speed up delivery of its services to clients within the Singapore cloud region.