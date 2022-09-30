Optus probing massive hack

Australian telecommunications operator Optus is investigating what it deems to be unauthorised access of current and former customers' information, the firm announced on Sept 22.

Optus said it immediately shut down the attack on its database.

It is working with the Australian Cyber Security Centre to mitigate any risks to customers.

The Australian Federal Police, the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner and key regulators have been notified.

Data which may have been exposed includes customers' names, dates of birth, phone numbers, e-mail addresses, and, for a subset of customers, addresses and ID document numbers such as driver's licence or passport numbers.

Payment details and account passwords have not been compromised, it said.

Efforts by The Straits Times to contact Singtel, which owns Optus, were not successful.