OpenAI’s powerful new model to launch publicly on July 9

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OpenAI’s release comes on the heels of the US government lifting curbs on Anthropic’s latest Fable and Mythos AI models last week.

Bengaluru – ChatGPT maker OpenAI will publicly launch its most capable model, GPT-5.6, on July 9 after delaying the launch in June at the US government’s request amid national security concerns that powerful AI systems could be misused.

The release comes on the heels of the US government lifting curbs on Anthropic’s latest Fable and Mythos AI models last week, less than three weeks after the company was ordered to suspend their access over national security risks.

Washington has increased scrutiny of advanced AI model releases to identify potential threats on concerns that the technology could be misused by the military or intelligence in China, Russia or other countries of concern.

Axios, which broke the news on the OpenAI launch, reported that the US Department of Commerce had approved a broad launch of GPT-5.6, following additional government testing under Washington’s new oversight framework for frontier artificial intelligence.

OpenAI had earlier limited the model’s access to a small group of vetted partners whose details were shared with the authorities.

“GPT-5.6 Sol, along with Terra and Luna, will launch publicly this Thursday. We’re expanding preview access globally now,” the company said in a post on social media platform X, without giving further details.

Sol is OpenAI’s most advanced model yet, while Terra is the mid-tier lower-cost model and Luna is the most cost-efficient option.

The White House and the US Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Increased scrutiny of AI models began with President Donald Trump signing an executive order establishing a voluntary framework for AI developers to offer “covered frontier models” to ​the US government for up to 30 days before releasing them to trusted partners.

Anthropic has warned that it was “probably impossible” to make any AI model fully robust to jailbreaks and noted the potential for the development of a universal jailbreak that would be able to unblock “an entire class of harmful behaviours”. REUTERS, AFP