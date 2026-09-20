OpenAI projects burning through $354 billion by 2030: Financial Times

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OpenAI is investing heavily in computing power and expects expenses to vastly outpace those gains, according to FT.

SAN FRANCISO – OpenAI anticipates that its negative free cash flow will reach US$278 billion (S$354 billion) from 2026 to the end of 2030, according to the Financial Times (FT), citing a company presentation.

Though the company projects its revenue will increase from US$36 billion in 2026 to US$350 billion in 2030, it is investing heavily in computing power and expects expenses to vastly outpace those gains, according to FT.

OpenAI declined to comment.

On Sept 15, Bloomberg reported that OpenAI has been holding early talks with investors about a fresh funding round that would value the company at more than US$1.2 trillion ahead of an initial public offering (IPO). The FT first reported those talks.

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman told Fortune earlier that the company’s long-anticipated IPO is still in the works but would not happen in 2026.

The additional funding, if the artificial intelligence giant takes it, would provide flexibility to potentially push back its IPO further, by one or two quarters, Bloomberg reported.

Another reason OpenAI could consider additional fundraising would be to support more mergers and acquisitions, Bloomberg reported. Bloomberg