VIENNA (AFP) - The Opec alliance of oil producers said "several" ministers from member states, and some of its allies in the Opec+ grouping, held a teleconference on Tuesday (April 21) to discuss plunging global oil prices.

The organisation tweeted that ministers held an "informal teleconference to brainstorm the current dramatic oil market situation" but it was not clear whether major producers such as Russia and Saudi Arabia took part.