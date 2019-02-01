Online grocer RedMart to migrate to Lazada app in March

Alibaba-backed Lazada will be integrating home-grown e-grocer RedMart onto its platform in March, as part of the group's plans to accelerate the growth of its supermarket business in South-east Asia.

This means that shoppers will be able to buy groceries and fresh produce along with Lazada's other products on a single platform.

RedMart, which was acquired by Lazada in 2016 for an undisclosed sum, will move to Lazada at midnight on March 15.

Users can expect the same shopping experience as the new RedMart will feature similar design and functions as the current app and website, the company said.

Existing RedMart customers can continue shopping on the app and website until 11.59pm on March 14, before the migration kicks in. Thereafter they will have to download the Lazada app to continue using the service. Orders on the new RedMart on Lazada will continue to be fulfilled by RedMart in customers' chosen two-hour delivery slot from 7am to 10pm daily, while orders with other Lazada sellers will be fulfilled separately.

Lazada's latest move is aimed at catering to the rising demand of supermarket shopping as consumers increasingly buy their groceries online, the company said.

It added that the grocery market in South-east Asia is expected to be worth some US$309 billion (S$416 billion) by 2021, with shoppers filling their baskets online more than twice a month.

Lazada's latest move is aimed at catering to the rising demand of supermarket shopping as consumers increasingly buy their groceries online, the company said.

Meanwhile, Lazada is looking to launch its grocery and supermarket business in at least one other city in South-east Asia from the second half of the year.

Spearheading the group's push into the supermarket business in South-east Asia is RedMart co-founder Roger Egan, who has been appointed as Lazada Group head of supermarket. He will oversee the expansion, launch and operations for Lazada's supermarket business and delivery network across the region, the company said.