Online food giant Meituan Dianping set to launch IPO

China's food-review and delivery giant Meituan Dianping owns Meituan Waimai, a delivery service that accounts for about 60 per cent of its sales.
Last valued at $41 billion, it seeks to raise $5.5b in listing this week

HONG KONG • Meituan Dianping's initial public offering (IPO) demands a nemesis discount. The fast-growing Chinese food-review and delivery unicorn plans to start taking some US$4 billion (S$5.5 billion) of orders for shares this week.

Since it kicked off its listing process in June, Alibaba has intensified the rivalry. Considering that Mr Jack Ma's e-commerce titan used to be a Meituan investor, bad blood should be factored into the valuation.

Founder Wang Xing's sprawling outfit has some firepower behind it, too. Chinese Internet giant Tencent is a backer. Meituan's approximately 300 million monthly users helped nearly treble sales last year to about US$5 billion.

Although it is unprofitable, operating losses shrank by 40 per cent to some US$550 million. Last valued at US$30 billion (S$41 billion), the IPO could vault it to as much as US$55 billion, Reuters reported.

The biggest draw amid the firm's ventures is Meituan Waimai, its on-demand delivery business, which accounts for about 60 per cent of sales.

The trouble is that Alibaba, which offloaded its stake in Meituan after it merged with a Tencent-backed rival in 2015, wants a bigger piece of the action. It took full control of the Ele.me takeout business in April before uniting it last month with Koubei, a Yelp-like review affiliate, to create a one-stop food shop similar to Meituan Dianping's.

What's more, Alibaba brought in the formidable Japanese company SoftBank to participate in a more-than-US$3 billion fund-raising for the enlarged group.

  • 300m

    Meituan Dianping's approximate number of monthly users, who helped nearly treble sales last year to about US$5 billion.

Finally, it just started 88 VIP, a programme that generously awards customers for using multiple services across the Alibaba empire, including Ele.me.

During a discussion of Alibaba's latest results last month, chief financial officer Maggie Wu described on-demand delivery as "a must-win and a must-have" market. That portends a brutal battle of cash-burning subsidies that could last a good long while.

Meanwhile, Meituan is going up against Didi Chuxing in ride-sharing, bought bike-sharing startup Mobike and runs an Airbnb-like home rental service, too.

That makes the idea of funding a company with a deep-pocketed arch-enemy girding for a toe-to-toe brawl that much more worrisome.

