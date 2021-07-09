Online education provider UpGrad earmarks $338m for acquisitions

BENGALURU • Online education provider UpGrad is allocating US$250 million (S$338 million) to acquisitions in the coming months to speed up global expansion, one among a slew of India-born edtech start-ups setting their sights on international markets.

It will target digital learning providers with mentors and coaches, as well as immersive short-form learning start-ups, in markets like Indonesia and Vietnam and across Africa, it said on Wednesday in a press release.

Two acquisitions will be announced in the next 60 days.

UpGrad, which specialises in higher education and upskilling courses, is nearing US$4 billion in valuation, Indian newspapers have reported. That would be a jump of approximately seven times from April, when it first obtained external funds, raising US$160 million from Singapore's Temasek Holdings and International Finance Corporation. UpGrad representatives declined to comment on its valuation or fundraising plans.

India's edtech firms are expanding to new markets as the pandemic led to a boom in online learning from regular school classes to specialised professional courses. UpGrad said that it has over two-thirds of the online higher-education market in India for working professionals.

UpGrad was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala, who pioneered cable television in India in the 1980s and then built a unicorn acquired by Walt Disney. Mr Screwvala, 64, and his founding team own more than two-thirds of UpGrad.

The start-up is aiming for "an integrated, connected model in higher education across multiple geographies", Mr Screwvala said in the release.

The company said its target customers are the world's more than one billion knowledge workers and 250 million higher education enrollees. It offers more than 100 courses, including some in collaboration with universities such as Michigan State and IIT Madras. Its courses have been accessed by more than a million users in over 50 countries.

