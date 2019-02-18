One Championship promotes Teh Hua Fung to group president

SINGAPORE - Singapore-based mixed martial arts organisation, One Championship, has promoted Teh Hua Fung to group president.

Prior to the appointment, Mr Teh was chief financial officer and chairman, Greater China of One Championship, where he was responsible for various aspects of operations including finance, human resources, corporate development, media rights and digital partnerships. He also led key strategic projects globally and oversaw the company's Greater China business, the statement said.

Before One Championship, Mr Teh was a principal at global private equity firm TPG Capital (TPG), where he was a senior member of the South-east Asia investment team. In addition, he served on TPG's China and US teams.

A taekwondo black-belt holder, Mr Teh graduated from Harvard Business School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he was a member of the men's varsity basketball team. He also sits on the Global Steering Committee of the Milken Institute Young Leaders Circle and is a member of The Forum of Young Global Leaders at the World Economic Forum.

Chatri Sityodtong, chairman and CEO of One Championship, said: "Hua Fung has helped One Championship enormously across multiple departments with his leadership, strategic thinking, and execution. I am full of gratitude and appreciation for his important contributions to our sacred mission."