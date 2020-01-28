On the move: The Place Holdings

The Place Holdings

The Place Holdings' Mr Leow Soon Guan has ceased to be its chief strategy officer, while Mr Kam Tin Seah has stepped down as chief operating officer, owing to divergent opinions on the firm's operational matters and strategic direction.

Chief executive Fan Xianyong and the rest of the management team will assume their responsibilities, according to a statement last week.

The Place Holdings is an investment holding company whose portfolio coverage includes the investment, development and management of media, integrated tourism and tourism-related "new retail" businesses.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

Aviva

Aviva said last week that chairman Adrian Montague will retire this year, months after the insurer's decision to reorganise into five divisions and sell its stake in its Hong Kong business failed to impress investors.

Aviva said it is looking for a successor to Mr Montague, who was appointed chairman in April 2015.

REUTERS

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics has named Mr Roh Tae-moon, its youngest president, as its new smartphone chief, as the firm seeks to defend its lead in the handset market from rising challenges from rivals such as Huawei Technologies.

The South Korean firm last week also promoted the head of its network equipment business, which analysts said got a lift from a United States campaign to convince allies to bar Huawei from their networks.

Samsung took an early lead in smartphones running on quicker fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications networks, but Huawei is widely expected to boost sales of 5G-capable smartphones and equipment this year, leveraging its huge home market.

"Samsung's reshuffle seems aimed at coping with a potential major market change with the new technology," said analyst Tom Kang of Counterpoint. "The young executive is known to be decisive and so is likely to respond swiftly to that change to defend Samsung's lead from Huawei."

REUTERS

Singapore O&G

Catalist-listed Singapore O&G has named Mr Eric Choo, who previously served as its chief financial officer, as its new chief executive from Feb 3, according to a bourse filing this month.

He will take over from Mr Ivan Lau, who will step down on Jan 31 to pursue his "interest in the provision of clinical services", Singapore O&G had announced in a November filing.

Mr Choo was most recently CFO of Eagle Eye Centre, and prior to that, served as CFO of Singapore O&G. He was with the company from 2014 to 2018.

THE BUSINESS TIMES