On The Move: SoftBank

SoftBank

SoftBank Group hired veteran Hiroki Kimoto from Goldman Sachs to lead a newly created investment unit, people familiar with the matter said. According to them, Mr Kimoto, an 18-year veteran of Goldman, joined SoftBank last Friday, reported Bloomberg News.

Representatives of SoftBank and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on Mr Kimoto and any potential new business structure.

The 41-year-old's hiring is the latest move by chairman Masayoshi Son to transform the Tokyo-based company into a technology-focused investor with initiatives such as the near-US$100 billion (S$136 billion) Vision Fund.

Mr Kimoto, whose last title was managing director of the Asian Special Situations Group in the Securities Division, helped Goldman Sachs invest in Japanese golf courses, hot springs and distressed assets. He joined the New York-based bank in 2001 after graduating from Keio University.

Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology

Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology has appointed director of finance Koh Pee Keat as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from Jan 1.

As CFO, Mr Koh will be responsible for the accounting, financial reporting and other financial functions of the group. Mr Koh had previously held the director of finance role since joining Luzhou Bio-Chem in July 2008.

Before joining the company, he was senior vice-president and chief financial officer of Westcomb Financial Group from 2003 to 2007. He was also a senior vice-president at Bexcom assisting the chief financial officer between 2000 and 2002, and was a vice-president at DBS Bank from 1982 to 2000.

China Star Food Group

Catalist-listed snack producer China Star Food Group (CSFG) has redesignated its chief financial officer (CFO) Yeo Choon Tat, 65, as its deputy chief executive officer with effect from Jan 3. Mr Yi Ming, formerly the CFO of home improvement company SSLJ.com, has been appointed CFO with effect from the same date.

Mr Yeo will be responsible for the company's Singapore office operations, and his tasks will include overseas business development, fundraising, merger and acquisition activities and investor and investment analyst relations.

He has been the company's CFO since May 2017 and had taken on the post of deputy CEO from December 2016 to May 2017.

Mr Yi, 38, who is from China, will be responsible for the supervision of the group's financial reporting, management of the finance team, compliance matters and reviewing internal controls.

Mr Yi was CFO of SSLJ.com from July 2018 till December 2018, and CFO of debit and credit card developer Wave Sync Corp from 2011 to 2018.