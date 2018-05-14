On The Move: Resources Prima Group

Resources Prima Group

The son of Resources Prima Group's executive chairman and chief executive Agus Sugiono has resigned as an executive director for another job, the Indonesian coal mining company announced last Friday.

Mr Gabriel Giovani Sugiono, who took on his current appointment in 2014, primarily oversees investor and stakeholder relations but is also responsible for shipping and logistics, trade finance, and sales and marketing. The cessation of his appointment takes effect on May 31.

SAC Capital, Resources Prima's continuing sponsor on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board, said it has interviewed Mr Sugiono and is satisfied that there are no other material reasons for his resignation.

Darco Water Technologies

Darco Water Technologies chairman Thye Kim Meng has relinquished his chairmanship, but will continue to implement the group's current growth strategy and policies as the managing director and chief executive officer with effect from May 8.

The water treatment company announced the redesignation on the same day.

Mr Wang Yaoyu, an executive director, has been redesignated as the executive chairman with effect from the same date, while Mr Wang Zhi, a non-executive director, has been redesignated as the non-executive deputy chairman.

Both will have shared responsibilities and will work together with the management to set policies and goals to increase shareholders' value.

Centurion Corp

Mr Teo Peng Kwang has been appointed as an executive director and Ms Tan Poh Hong as an independent non-executive director with effect from May 8.

Mr Teo has been chief operating officer of the group's accommodation business since August 2011 and oversees the day-to-day operations and expansion of this business, and assists in the growth and strategic planning of the group.

Ms Tan was the chief executive officer of the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority from May 2009 to September last year, and was responsible for the implementation of the organisation's policies and strategies.