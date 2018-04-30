On The Move: OCBC Securities

OCBC Securities

Mr Dennis Hong: OCBC Bank has promoted Mr Dennis Hong to the position of managing director of its wholly owned OCBC Securities, effective from tomorrow. He was with the police force until he joined OCBC in 2010, and succeeds Mr Raymond Chee, who has served in that capacity since August 2012.

Mr Chee will become general manager of the bank's New York agency, as well as oversee the Los Angeles agency.

Mr Hong, 38, has been deputy managing director of OCBC Securities since March 15.

Mr Chee begins his new appointment on Oct 1. In the interim, he will stay on as executive director of OCBC Securities. Under his leadership over the past six years, OCBC Securities has grown into one of Singapore's leading brokerages for both retail and institutional customers, the bank said.

Trafigura

Mr Hadi Hallouche: Commodities trader Trafigura has appointed its head of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the company's head of oil in Asia, in addition to overseeing its gas business globally, the company said last week.

Mr Hadi Hallouche, who is the current head of Trafigura's natural gas, LNG, naphtha and condensates trading, is now transitioning to the company's Singapore office, Trafigura's spokesman said in an e-mailed statement.

He joined Trafigura in 2011 as an LNG trader in Geneva.

Mr Martin Urdapilleta, the current head of Trafigura's oil division in Asia, has accepted a new role based in Latin America helping to manage and coordinate the downstream assets of Pampa Energia SA, which are in the process of being acquired, the spokesman added.

DBS Group Holdings

Dr Bonghan Cho: DBS has appointed the chief executive officer of a South Korea-based company to its board of directors.

In a Singapore Exchange filing last Tuesday, DBS said Dr Bonghan Cho will be a non-executive and independent director, and a member of the nominating committee and audit committee.

Dr Cho's appointment to the boards of DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank took effect last Thursday.

The 53-year-old, who holds a PhD and Master of Science in Computer Science specialising in artificial intelligence (AI) from the University of Southern California, is founder and CEO of Equalkey Corp, which he established in 2016.

Equalkey uses AI in mathematics and numbers education.

"Dr Cho's extensive experience in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and banking will complement and strengthen the overall composition of the DBS boards," DBS said.

Between 2014 and 2015, Dr Cho was executive vice-president and chief innovation officer for Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance.

DBS said he introduced AI and big data analysis into the insurance underwriting and claims handling process in that role.

Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)

Mr Koh Poh Tiong: Mr Koh Poh Tiong, 71, was appointed chairman of Sabeco in Ho Chi Minh City last Monday.

He is adviser and chairman of Fraser & Neave's board executive committee. He is also chairman of the Beer Group of Singapore-listed F&N and Thai Beverage.