On The Move: Lombard Odier

Lombard Odier

Swiss private bank Lombard Odier has hired industry veteran Sen Sui as a managing director, with his appointment taking effect on Sept 3.

Mr Sui was with Credit Agricole (CA) Indosuez in Singapore, where he was chief executive as well as head of wealth management in Asia. At the French bank, he was responsible for leading the growth of the bank's regional commercial activities.

Based in Singapore, Mr Sui will be responsible for managing key client relationships and strengthening the bank's client service proposition in Asia.

He reports to Mr Vincent Magnenat, Lombard Odier's limited partner and chief executive for Asia Pacific.

Mr Sui is Swiss trained and educated, obtaining his master in banking and finance at the University of Lausanne, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Lombard Odier provides wealth services, including succession planning, discretionary and advisory portfolio management, and custody. It had total client assets of 274 billion Swiss francs (S$389.8 billion) at end-June this year.

Cromwell European Reit

Cromwell European Reit has named Mr Simon Garing as its acting chief executive officer, while the search for a permanent appointee is under way.

Mr Garing has resigned as the chief capital officer of real estate investment trust (Reit) sponsor Cromwell Property Group, a post that he has held since December last year, to take on the new role.

He was named executive director of the Reit manager with effect from Sept 3.

When he was Cromwell Property Group's chief capital officer, Mr Garing was responsible for capital management and fund raising for capital markets.

He worked with the group's investment teams across the world to develop asset investment opportunities, funds, Reits and joint ventures.

Prior to that, he was the deputy director of Asia-Pacific research and director of Australia and Korea research at Merrill Lynch Asia Pacific.

Separately, Ms Elena Arabadjieva was promoted to the role of chief operating officer with effect from Sept 3. She will continue to head investor relations.

AnAn International

Ms Ju Jia, an executive director at AnAn International, has resigned with effect from Aug 31 this year, just shy of two months in the role.

According to a pre-market open bourse filing, she was appointed to the role on July 2 this year, and was responsible for strategic planning and day-to-day group operations.

Ms Ju left the group to "pursue her other career interests", the petrochemical trading company said.