On The Move: KEPPEL LAND

KEPPEL LAND

Mr Tan Swee Yiow, 58 will be appointed chief executive officer of Keppel Land with effect from Jan 1 next year.

Before this, he was president, Singapore, at Keppel Land and head, Keppel Land Hospitality Management. He has been with the Keppel Group since 1990.

Mr Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corp and executive chairman of Keppel Land, said: "With close to 30 years' experience in the Keppel Group, Swee Yiow has played an instrumental role in building up Keppel's property and Reit businesses... We are confident he will steer Keppel Land in a new growth phase as a multifaceted property company focused on returns, harnessing our strengths and capturing opportunities across key markets in the region."

KEPPEL REIT

Mr Paul Tham, 36 will be appointed chief executive officer of Keppel Reit Management with effect from Jan 1 next year, subject to regulatory approval.

He succeeds Mr Tan Swee Yiow, who will be CEO of Keppel Land with effect from Jan 1.

Mr Tham is currently the deputy CEO of Keppel Reit Management and concurrently chief financial officer (CFO) of Keppel Capital, the asset management arm of Keppel Corp. He has been with the Keppel Group since 2014 and the CFO of Keppel Capital since 2016. He was appointed deputy CEO on Feb 1.