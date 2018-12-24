On The Move: Deloitte

Deloitte

Audit firm Deloitte has appointed Mr Cheung Pui Yuen as its new country managing partner for the Singapore practice.

Mr Cheung, now Singapore deputy managing partner for operations, will assume his new role on Jan 1. He will succeed Mr Philip Yuen, who holds dual roles as chief executive for Deloitte in South-east Asia and country managing partner in Singapore.

Mr Yuen will continue as CEO of Deloitte South-east Asia and take on the role of chairman of Deloitte Singapore.

Mr Cheung, who has more than 29 years of public accounting experience, was appointed Deloitte Singapore's audit and assurance leader in 2007.

From 2011 to 2016, he was the audit and assurance regional managing partner for Deloitte South-east Asia.

Since 2016, he has been Singapore deputy managing partner for operations.

Mr Cheung is a member of the Deloitte Singapore management committee, and sits on the board of both Deloitte Asia-Pacific and Deloitte South-east Asia.

He is also the deputy chairman of the Accounting Standards Council of Singapore and a member of the audit committee of the Singapore Academy of Law.

Credit Suisse Group

Zurich-based Credit Suisse Group has named Ms Dominique Leimer of UBS Group as the head of its private wealth unit in Saudi Arabia, said Bloomberg.

Ms Leimer will manage Credit Suisse's onshore private wealth operations from Riyadh, two people familiar with the matter said.

UBS

Asia's largest private banking firm UBS has appointed two co-heads to succeed Mr Edmund Koh in running the wealth management business in the Asia-Pacific.

Ms Amy Lo and Mr August Hatecke will succeed Mr Koh, who was recently appointed president of Asia-Pacific and made a member of the group executive board.

Ms Lo has been the head of wealth management in Greater China and country head of UBS Hong Kong since 2014, and has also held the position of chairman of wealth management in Greater China since last year.

Mr Hatecke was appointed head of wealth management in South-east Asia in 2016, and was previously head of ultra-high-net worth and global family office in Switzerland.

The appointments take effect on Jan 1.

UBS manages some 377 billion Swiss francs (S$522 billion) in the Asia-Pacific, and is the world's largest private bank by assets under management.