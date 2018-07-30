On The Move: Advance SCT

Advance SCT

Advance SCT, a supplier of copper-related products, has appointed its non-executive chairman Teh Wing Kwan to be the firm's chief executive and thereby, the executive chairman as well.

Mr Teh takes over from Mr Simon Eng, who has been "redesignated" from CEO to non-independent non-executive director.

OCBC Bank

OCBC Bank appointed Mr Melvyn Low, head of Global Transaction Banking, to its management committee effective from May 18, 2018.

Mr Low, who joined the bank in February, has more than 25 years of banking experience across sales and product management, transaction services, cash management, trade and securities and fund services.

He has channelled this expertise into building Singapore's e-payments infrastructure.

He has been a director of the Singapore Clearing House Association since 2010 and was a key member of the committee behind the 2014 launch of Fast and Secured Transfers, or Fast, an electronic funds transfer platform that allows customers to transfer Sing dolla funds almost immediately between accounts of 20 participating banks in Singapore.

AXA Insurance Singapore

AXA Insurance Singapore announced Mr Adrian Goh as chief risk and compliance officer and a member of the executive committee, effective from July 17. This move comes as Mr Bruno Pinson, the former chief risk and compliance officer, pursues his next career opportunity as director, finance operations.