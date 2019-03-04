On The Move

OUE Lippo Healthcare

OUE Lippo Healthcare (OUELH)'s chief financial officer Yet Kum Meng, 48, will become its chief executive and executive director.

This comes after Dr Wong Weng Hong, 55, resigned effective last Thursday to assume other responsibilities in the OUE Group.

In an exchange filing, the OUELH board of directors thanked Dr Wong "for his leadership and guidance during his tenure as CEO".

It added: "The appointment of Mr Yet as CEO is part of the company's leadership renewal process, aligned with its ongoing business transformation."

Cordlife Group

Private cord blood bank Cordlife Group's group chief executive Michael Steven Weiss has resigned to pursue other interests, about two months after he went on sabbatical leave.

He has been replaced by Ms Tan Poh Lan, currently the group chief operating officer. She was also appointed executive director from Thursday.

Mr Weiss earlier requested to take sabbatical leave to attend to personal matters from Jan 10 to May 31 this year.

Separately, the company announced a net profit of $5.5 million for the 18 months ended Dec 31, 2018, reversing a loss of $1.19 million in the same period the previous year.

AXA Insurance Singapore

AXA Insurance Singapore has announced several top-level appointments.

Mr Kevin Leong has been named managing director of commercial lines, in addition to his position as country leader, Singapore-insurance for AXA XL, a division of AXA Group.

Ms Juliet Khew has been promoted to managing director, health.

She will be responsible for driving AXA's health business and providing a better experience for its health customers.

Ms Hayley Yap has taken on the role of chief people officer, succeeding Ms Priya Shahane, who has been appointed global head of executive talent resourcing of AXA Group.

In his new role, Mr Leong will lead the commercial lines businesses of AXA Singapore.

He will be reporting to Mr Jean Drouffe, CEO of AXA Singapore, and Mr Craig Langham, chief executive for Asia Pacific at AXA XL.

His appointment follows AXA's recent acquisition of XL Group and the creation of the AXA XL division.