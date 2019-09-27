On Sias' agenda: Corporate sustainability, digital outreach

Investors need sound information and guidance to navigate their way in a constantly changing world, and helping them with that is a task the Securities Investors Association (Singapore), or Sias, has taken upon itself.

It plans to do so by ensuring that companies consider their responsibility towards the environment. It also plans to develop digital tools to engage the younger generation and advance the rights of investors, said Sias president and chief executive David Gerald.

Outlining these plans yesterday at the group's 20th anniversary dinner and award presentation, where Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat was guest of honour, Mr Gerald said Sias aims to remain relevant by staying ahead of investor trends.

These include an all-time high interest in corporate sustainability and the changing ways in which millennials consume information.

Mr Gerald said: "Investor interest globally in environmental, social and governance issues has finally reached a tipping point."

Sias will do more by asking companies more questions on sustainability and helping shareholders to understand sustainability reports, said Mr Gerald, who founded Sias.

"Sustainability reporting should be an integral part of the annual report and no longer be a side show," he added.

Sias is also looking to develop digital tools to reach a younger generation of investors.

"We also plan to restart equity research on companies much needed by retail investors," said Mr Gerald.

Some 200,000 retail investors have benefited from the 1,400 investor education programmes - ranging from basic investment seminars to certificate courses - organised by Sias since it started in 1999, he said, adding that most of the programmes were free.

Sias will also aim to be more proactive in its interactions with companies, Mr Gerald said. "We will commence by engaging companies to publish their responses to our questions on the annual report, and tracking companies conducting corporate actions - for example, general offers and delisting - to ensure that the rights of minority shareholders are advanced."

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) won the Singapore Corporate Governance Award in the diversity category at Sias' 20th Investors' Choice Awards last night.

The award recognises companies that have achieved high standards of corporate governance practices and supported various aspects of board diversity.

Five journalists also bagged awards for excellence in financial reporting. They include Ms Angela Tan from The Business Times, who won Financial Journalist of the Year; and Ms Joyce Lim from The Straits Times, who won a special award.