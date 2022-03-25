Olam not expecting IPO of food ingredients unit in Q2

Singapore-based commodity trader Olam Group yesterday said it does not expect the initial public offering (IPO) of its food ingredients unit to take place as planned in the second quarter of this year.

The company had announced plans last August for Olam Food Ingredients (OFI) to pursue a primary listing in London, in an IPO that sources said could raise about £2 billion (S$3.6 billion).

This would have made it one of the biggest London IPOs in years.

Olam said that due to current market conditions as a result of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it does not expect the unit's IPO to take place during the second quarter.

The company's shares tumbled after the news, closing the day at $1.77 apiece, down 5.35 per cent.

Globally, many companies have delayed debt and equity fund-raising plans amid volatile markets since the Russia-Ukraine crisis began, as investors worry about the impact of soaring inflation, rising interest rates and weaker economic growth.

Olam had also planned for a secondary listing of the food ingredients unit in Singapore in the first half of this year.

It said yesterday that it remains committed to pursuing a public listing of the business and will "evaluate the appropriate timing of such a listing on an ongoing basis, taking into account prevailing market conditions".

In the same announcement, OFI said it has appointed three non-executive directors, including Olam Group's co-founder and group chief executive Sunny Verghese, to its board.

The other two directors are Singapore investment firm Temasek's joint head of investment and head of portfolio development Nagi Hamiyeh, who is also a non-executive director of Olam Group, and Ms Nancy Cruickshank.

Ms Cruickshank is a non-executive director on the boards of London-listed apparel company The Style Group, motor finance company Oodle Finance in Britain, Luxembourg-based shopping platform Allegro and Irish bookmaking company Flutter Entertainment.

Singapore-listed Olam trades globally in crops ranging from coffee to corn. In Ukraine, it exports mainly corn and wheat, and some sunflower seeds and sunflower oil. It also imports cocoa and dairy products.