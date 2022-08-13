Olam interim profit inches up 1.8% as higher costs weigh

Commodity trader Olam Group yesterday posted a marginal rise in net profit for the first half of fiscal 2022, as a weak performance in its food ingredients unit partially countered a strong showing in its Olam Agri business.

The company was hit by rising costs due to global supply chain snarls following the Russia-Ukraine war and broadening inflationary pressures.

The significant demand growth rate and pick-up seen in the second half of last year has slowed down in the first half of this year after the geopolitical crisis, accompanied by the hard pandemic lockdowns in China, Olam said.

Still, the group is cautiously optimistic about its prospects for the rest of this year, with the industry continuing to see strong underlying demand amid tight supplies.

Olam Agri, which trades grains, animal feed, rice, edible oils and cotton and provides commodity financial services, still posted a 49.4 per cent jump in its first-half operating profit.

"Olam Agri is poised to build on its track record by taking advantage of the rising demand for food staples and agri-industrial raw materials as well as the shift to protein-based diets in high-growth emerging end-consumption markets," said Olam Group chief executive officer Sunny Verghese.

For the six months ended June 30, the group posted a net profit of $429.1 million, up 1.8 per cent from $421.5 million a year ago.

Revenue for the period rose 24.6 per cent to $28.4 billion as the group recorded higher prices across several of its products and commodities.

Finance costs, however, increased 36.7 per cent to $327.3 million due to a high interest rate environment, taxes and higher one-off exceptional charges related to its recent reorganisation, said Olam.

It declared an interim dividend of four cents per share, in line with last year.

Olam said it remained committed and fully prepared to pursue its long-delayed initial public offering and demerger of Olam Food Ingredients (OFI), pending favourable market conditions.

In August last year, Olam announced plans for OFI to pursue a primary listing in London and a secondary listing in Singapore in the first half of this year, but increased market volatility has forced the company into several delays.

Olam said it was exploring strategic options for its Olam Ventures and Olam Technology and Business Services businesses.

REUTERS

• With additional information from The Straits Times