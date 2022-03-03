Oiltek rises as much as 23.9% above IPO price on trading debut

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Oiltek International rose as much as 23.9 per cent above its initial public offering (IPO) price of 23 cents per share as it made its trading debut on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board on Thursday (March 3).

The counter traded as high as 28.5 cents in the first 10 minutes before losing some steam, inching down to 25.5 cents by 9.21am.

Some 17 million shares have changed hands as at 9.38am, making it the fifth most active counter on the bourse.

Last month, Oiltek announced that it will be spun off from Catalist-listed engineering services company Koh Brothers Eco Engineering (KBEE Group) following its listing, although KBEE Group was still expected to retain 67.4 per cent interest in the company.

Oiltek, a solutions provider in the oils and fats industry, said the IPO was expected to raise gross proceeds of $5.2 million and net proceeds of $3.6 million, excluding estimated listing expenses.

Of the net proceeds, 72.5 per cent are earmarked for working capital to expand Oiltek's business operations through securing more projects and projects of a larger scale. The rest will go towards the expansion of its business through investments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances.

Oiltek currently does not have a dividend policy, but the board intends to recommend and distribute dividends of not less than 40 per cent of its net profit attributable to shareholders of the company for financial years 2022 and 2023. This is to reward shareholders for participating in Oiltek's growth, it said.