Hin Leong

Oil trading giant to be wound up

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Singapore's Hin Leong Trading, once one of Asia's top oil traders, will be wound up. The High Court granted the winding-up application made by the judicial managers yesterday, marking the end of the road for the oil trading giant after nearly a year of restructuring.

