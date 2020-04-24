Oil surges as producers trim output in response to demand collapse

LONDON • Oil rose yesterday, spurred by rising tensions in the Middle East, output cuts by producing nations to tackle oversupply and the promise of more government stimulus to ease the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent crude was up US$1.60, or 7.8 per cent, at US$21.97 per barrel by 1123 GMT (7.23pm Singapore time).

US crude rose US$1.74, or 12.6 per cent, at US$15.52 a barrel.

Oil prices have suffered one of their most tumultuous weeks. The expiring West Texas Intermediate front-month contract on Monday fell into negative territory for the first time as traders paid buyers to take crude off their hands given a lack of storage space.

Brent has lost roughly two-thirds of its value this year. But analysts say they do not expect a repeat of Monday's price shock.

Yesterday's rally followed US President Donald Trump saying he had instructed the US Navy to fire on any Iranian ships that harass it in the Gulf, although he later said he was not changing the military's rules of engagement.

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Teheran will destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Gulf.

"However, given the glut we have in the oil market, it is difficult to see this offering lasting support to the market, unless the situation does escalate further," said ING's head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson.

REUTERS