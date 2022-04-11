Oil slumps as China's worsening Covid-19 outbreak raises demand concerns

HONG KONG (BLOOMBERG) - Oil resumed its decline on Monday (April 11) as China's Covid-19 resurgence worsened, raising concerns about demand from the world's biggest crude importer.

West Texas Intermediate futures fell below US$97 a barrel after climbing 2.3 per cent on Friday, the first gain in four sessions.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Shanghai and there is no clarity on when restrictions will be lifted. The flare-up has led to disruptions at ports and prompted some refiners to trim operating rates.

Oil has now given up most of the gains seen since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in late February following a tumultuous period of trading. The war has fanned inflation and prompted the United States and its allies to release strategic reserves to cool prices. Fighting continues despite diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire.

China is struggling to halt the highly infectious Omicron variant with lockdowns and repeated mass testing as it pursues its Covid-19-zero strategy. Shanghai reported a record of almost 25,000 new cases on Saturday, according to the municipal government. Oil analysts are continuing to cut their demand forecasts.

Brent remains in a bullish backwardation structure - where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones - although it had eased over the past week. The prompt time spread for the global benchmark was 58 cents a barrel in backwardation, compared with US$1.53 a week ago.