Oil slips as investors turn focus to crucial Opec+ meeting

NEW YORK • Oil dipped for a third day as investors turned their focus to an Opec+ meeting on production policy after US crude stockpiles expanded.

Futures in New York edged towards US$80 a barrel after losing almost 4 per cent over the past two sessions.

Opec+, a group that includes the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other producers, gathered later yesterday and was expected to stick to its planned gradual output hike for next month, despite calls from consumers to pump more.

In the United States, crude inventories climbed for the fifth time in six weeks, according to data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The US and Iran, meanwhile, will resume talks on Nov 29 on reviving an agreement that imposed limits on Teheran's nuclear programme. Discussions will take place through European and Russian intermediaries, rather than face to face.

A return of the accord would likely lead to increasing crude flows from the Opec producer.

Oil recently rallied to its highest since 2014 as an economic rebound from the Covid-19 pandemic combined with an energy crunch to drive up demand for crude.

US President Joe Biden has led calls from major consumers for Opec+ to increase output to cool elevated prices, but Saudi Arabia and others in the alliance have pushed back, citing risks from ongoing coronavirus outbreaks.

Opec+ is set to ratify a monthly increase of 400,000 barrels a day, continuing the gradual revival of production halted during the pandemic, according to a Bloomberg survey.

While that has been a consistent target, some members, particularly Angola and Nigeria, have struggled to boost output.

"Prices are likely to remain choppy as speculation gains on the next move of Opec+," said VI Investment senior commodities analyst Will Sungchil Yun.

"If Opec+ decides to push forward with a 400,000-barrels-a-day increase as per initial expectations, then prices will be boosted once again."

Nationwide US crude stockpiles rose by 3.29 million barrels last week, the EIA said. That is more than the median forecast in a Bloomberg survey.

Inventories at the key storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, fell for a fourth week to 26.4 million barrels. Shrinking supplies at the hub, the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate futures, have sent gauges of market health - known as timespreads - soaring to the most bullish levels in years.

BLOOMBERG