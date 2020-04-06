Oil set to dive with delay of meeting on output cuts

DUBAI • The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and Russia have postponed a meeting set for today to discuss oil output cuts until this Thursday, Opec sources said last Saturday, as a dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia over who is to blame for plunging crude prices intensified.

The delay is likely to hit oil prices following a record-setting rebound last week. US oil spiked 25 per cent last Thursday and jumped another 12 per cent the next day, ending last week up 32 per cent, the contract's best weekly performance since its inception in 1983.

"It's probably going to crater," Mr John Kilduff of Again Capital told CNBC. "There was a lot of optimism priced into oil last Thursday and Friday. With this new Saudi-Russia spat, it doesn't look like it's going to come together."

US oil is still down nearly 40 per cent in the last month on the heels of demand destruction from the coronavirus pandemic, and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia after Opec and other producers led by Russia failed to extend a deal on output curbs that expired last Tuesday.

Opec and its allies, or Opec+, are working on a deal to cut the production of oil equivalent by about 10 per cent of world supply, or 10 million barrels per day, in what member states expect to be an unprecedented global effort including the United States.

Washington, however, has yet to make a commitment to join the effort and Russian President Vladimir Putin last Friday put the blame for the collapse in prices on Saudi Arabia - prompting a firm response from Riyadh the following day.

"The Russian Minister of Energy was the first to declare to the media that all the participating countries are absolved of their commitments starting from the first of April, leading to the decision that the countries have taken to raise their production," Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in a statement reported by state news agency SPA.

Mr Putin, speaking last Friday during a video conference with government officials and the heads of major Russian oil producers, said the first reason for the fall in prices was the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on demand.

"The second reason behind the collapse of prices is the withdrawal of our partners from Saudi Arabia from the Opec+ deal, their production increase and information, which came out at the same time, about the readiness of our partners to even provide a discount for oil," he said.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud disputed Mr Putin's claims, saying Russia had withdrawn and that statements about the kingdom's withdrawal from the Opec+ deal was devoid of truth, SPA reported last Saturday.

Opec sources later downplayed the Saudi-Russia row, saying the atmosphere was still positive, although there was no draft deal yet or agreement on details such as a reference level from which to make the production cuts.

The US is not part of Opec+ and the idea of Washington curbing production has long been seen as impossible, not least because of US antitrust laws.

Still, the oil price crash has spurred regulators in Texas, the heart of US oil production, to consider regulating output for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Last Saturday, US President Donald Trump focused instead on tariffs as a response to the oil price crash.

"If I have to do tariffs on oil coming from outside or if I have to do something to protect our... tens of thousands of energy workers and our great companies that produce all these jobs, I'll do whatever I have to do," he said in a briefing about the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS