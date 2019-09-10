Oil rises as new Saudi minister commits to output cuts

LONDON • Oil prices rose yesterday after the new Saudi Arabian energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, confirmed expectations that there would be no radical change in his country's oil policy.

Prince Abdulaziz, son of Saudi King Salman and a member of the Saudi delegation to the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), replaced Mr Khalid al-Falih on Sunday.

Global benchmark Brent crude futures were up 46 US cents at US$62.00 a barrel by 1011 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate was up 48 US cents at US$57.00.

Prince Abdulaziz said yesterday that the pillars of Saudi policy would not change and a global deal to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day would survive "with the will of everybody". He added that the so-called Opec+ alliance between Opec and non-member countries including Russia, a partnership he helped cement, was staying for the long term.

Opec oil output rose in August, gaining for the first month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed restraint by Saudi Arabia and losses caused by US sanctions on Iran, a Reuters survey found.

Prices yesterday were also supported by a rise in oil imports in China last month, with shipments to the world's biggest importer up 3 per cent from July and nearly 10 per cent higher in the first eight months of 2019 from a year earlier.

REUTERS