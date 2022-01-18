Oil prices up on frantic buying amid tight supply

TOKYO • Oil prices rose yesterday, with Brent crude futures at their highest in more than three years, as investors bet that supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers, with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron Covid-19 variant.

Brent crude futures gained 42 US cents, or 0.5 per cent, to US$86.48 a barrel by 0022 GMT. The contract touched its highest since Oct 3, 2018 - US$86.71 - earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 62 US cents, or 0.7 per cent, at US$84.44 a barrel, after hitting US$84.78, the highest since Nov 10, earlier in the session.

The gains followed a rally last week when Brent rose 5.4 per cent and WTI rose 6.3 per cent.

Frantic oil buying, driven by supply outages and signs that Omicron will not be as disruptive as feared for fuel demand, has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, traders said. "The bullish sentiment is continuing as Opec+ (Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Fujitomi Securities analyst Toshitaka Tazawa.

Opec+ is gradually relaxing output cuts implemented when demand collapsed in 2020. But many smaller producers cannot raise supply and others have been wary of pumping too much oil in case of Covid-19 setbacks.

Worries of a Russian attack on Ukraine that could disrupt energy supply also lent support to prices.

US officials voiced fears last Friday that Russia was preparing to attack Ukraine if diplomacy failed.

The US government has held talks with several international energy firms on contingency plans for supplying natural gas to Europe if conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts Russian supplies, two US officials and two industry sources told Reuters last Friday.

US crude oil stockpiles fell to their lowest levels since October 2018, but petrol inventories surged due to weak demand, the Energy Information Administration said last Wednesday.

REUTERS