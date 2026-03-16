Oil prices surge as Kharg attack raises stakes in Middle East conflict

Brent traded around US$106 a barrel after adding more than 40 per cent in the past two weeks, while West Texas Intermediate was near US$101.

NEW YORK - Oil rose as much as 3.3 per cent on March 16 after US attacks on Iran’s main export hub marked another escalation in the war that’s all but cut off global customers from the region’s energy supplies.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude traded around US$106 a barrel after adding more than 40 per cent in the past two weeks, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate was near US$101.

Iran has carried out retaliatory attacks on Israel and Arab states in the Persian Gulf, after the United States struck military sites on Kharg Island, which handles the bulk of Iran’s oil shipments.

The bombing of Kharg Island further increased the scope of the conflict, which the International Energy Agency (IEA) last week said has already caused the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz – the vital maritime thoroughfare linking the Persian Gulf to international markets – has remained at a near-standstill since fighting began.

“While it seems oil infrastructure was spared in the strikes on Kharg Island, clearly supply risks continue to grow,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep. “Any disruption would lead to further tightening in the market.”

Iran’s Fars News Agency reported that exports from Kharg Island were continuing as normal. Meanwhile, the army said some specified areas in Doha and Dubai hosting US forces may be attacked in the coming hours, Fars said early on March 16.

A top aide to President Donald Trump said the Pentagon estimates the Iran war, now in its third week, would take between four and six weeks. Kevin Hassett, head of the White House’s National Economic Council, offered the timeline along with a caveat that the ultimate decision on when the war will conclude lay with the president.

Over the weekend, Mr Trump dangled the possibility of negotiations to end the conflict, although Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the Islamic Republic hasn’t asked for talks or a ceasefire.

Mr Trump also intensified calls for the Strait of Hormuz to reopen, calling on allies to send warships to help. The administration plans to announce that multiple nations have agreed to form a coalition to escort vessels through the waterway, although they are still discussing if the operations would start before or after hostilities end, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In the United Arab Emirates, loading operations at the key hub of Fujairah were interrupted after a drone strike in the early hours of March 14, choking off shipments from the country’s only export route while the strait is blocked. Activities there resumed on March 15.

In a sign of how the war is squeezing global crude supply, the IEA said on March 15 that oil from an unprecedented stockpile release will be made available immediately in Asia. The agency’s statement came after it received implementation plans for the record 400-million-barrel reserve release announced last week. BLOOMBERG