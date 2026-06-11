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West Texas Intermediate crude surged as much as 3.3 per cent to US$92.99 a barrel, after closing more than 2 per cent higher in the previous session.

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SINGAPORE - Oil jumped on June 11 after the US started new strikes on Iran, putting further strain on a fragile ceasefire and threatening to prolong the conflict in the Middle East that upended global markets.

West Texas Intermediate crude surged as much as 3.3 per cent to US$92.99 a barrel as at 6.52am Singapore time, after closing more than 2 per cent higher in the previous session. Brent settled near US$93.

The US military on June 10 said it launched strikes on “multiple” targets for the second day after President Donald Trump accused Iran of dragging out talks on an interim peace deal. Tehran said it would stand firm against any threat.

The fresh US attacks follow strikes on June 9 in retaliation for the downing of an American helicopter off Oman. Renewed hostilities threatens to extend the near-closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which has choked off supplies of crude, fuels and natural gas since the start of the war in late February.

Separately, US government data on June 10y showed US crude inventories fell by 7.2 million barrels last week, extending declines for a seventh week. Supplies at Cushing, Oklahoma, also dropped slightly. BLOOMBERG