Oil prices soar to six-year high after Opec+ talks collapse

LONDON • Oil jumped to its highest in more than six years yesterday after a bitter fight between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) plunged Opec+ into crisis and blocked a supply increase.

West Texas Intermediate crude advanced US$1.82, or 2.4 per cent, to US$76.98 a barrel, the highest since November 2014, as the breakdown in cartel talks left the market without the extra supplies for next month it had been counting on.

Brent crude climbed 62 US cents, or 0.8 per cent, to US$77.78, a level not seen since October 2018.

What happens next will determine whether the stand-off could escalate into a conflict as destructive as last year's price war.

At stake is the stability of the global economic recovery amid growing inflationary pressures and the ability of the producers' alliance to retain its hard-won control over the oil market.

From international oil majors to Middle Eastern petrostates, the market will be watching keenly in the coming days as Riyadh and Abu Dhabi publish prices and negotiate volumes for their August crude supplies. The fear that events could spiral further out of control was evident and the United States called for a compromise.

"We do not want a price war," said Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar. "And we do not want oil prices to rise to more than the current levels."

After several days of tense talks, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies abandoned their Monday meeting. A disagreement over how to measure production cuts upended a tentative deal to boost output and swiftly devolved into an unusually personal and public spat between Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The last time the two countries clashed over oil policy, in December last year, the UAE floated the idea of leaving the cartel. That dispute ended in a truce, but the breakdown in negotiations this time around was so severe that the group could not even agree on a date for its next meeting.

The immediate consequence of the collapse in talks is that the output hike expected next month will not take place, leaving the market short of barrels just as the global economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"With the oil market already in deficit and supply growth lagging oil demand growth", the continuation of existing Opec+ production limits is likely to send prices higher, said Mr Giovanni Staunovo, a commodities analyst at UBS Group.

Over the medium term, the split could potentially have the opposite effect, bringing lower prices as countries jockey for position and start pumping more. The probability of this is low, said Mr Staunovo.

Major consumers were paying attention to the cartel's failure. Within hours, the administration of US President Joe Biden urged the group to get its act together.

Opec+ has already been reviving some of the crude supplies it halted last year in the initial stages of the pandemic.

The 23-nation coalition decided to add about two million barrels a day from May to this month, and the question before ministers on Monday was whether to keep going in the coming months.

The cartel's own data shows that once-bloated oil inventories are back down to average levels as the recovery in fuel consumption continues. Demand in the second half will be five million barrels a day higher than in the first six months of the year, Opec secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo said last week.

BLOOMBERG