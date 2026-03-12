Oil prices jump nearly 8% despite US, IEA emergency reserve releases

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Oil advanced for a second day on March 12 following another volatile session as escalating rhetoric over the Iran war raised concerns over a prolonged conflict, outweighing emergency releases of crude reserves by wealthy nations.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, surged 7.9 per cent to US$99.23 a barrel as at 8.39am Singapore time. The US crude benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, was up 7.5 per cent to US$93.78.

On March 11, Iran said the world should be prepared for oil to hit US$200 a barrel as its forces attacked merchant ships in the blockaded Gulf.

It also told regional intermediaries that any ceasefire would require the US to guarantee that neither it nor Israel would strike the country in the future. Washington is unlikely to accept those terms, further dimming already fading expectations that the war will end soon.

After a brief drop, oil rose on March 11 despite the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreeing to an unprecedented release of 400 million barrels, significantly higher than the drawdown that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Crude prices pared gains on March 12 after the US announced plans to release 172 million barrels from its strategic reserves, almost half of its current holdings.

Still, the crucial Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed to shipping, and markets are watching closely for signs that normal trade may resume. Three vessels were struck by suspected projectiles in the narrow waterway and the Persian Gulf on March 11, underscoring the risks for shipping.

The near-closure of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil typically flows, has led major Gulf producers to cut output and driven up energy prices for crude, natural gas and products such as diesel. The fallout from the war, which is in its second week, has raised concerns about an inflation crisis.

“With no end in sight to hostilities, shut-ins rising on a daily basis and the strait effectively shut, we remain of the view that Brent is set to move into a new higher US$90 to US$110 range through next week,” said Mr Robert Rennie, head of commodity research at Westpac Banking Corp.

Some countries have begun to announce plans for the emergency release of reserves. Japan is set to provide 80 million barrels from strategic stockpiles, Britain 13.5 million barrels, and South Korea 22.5 million barrels. Canada has asked oil companies to release some of their reserves.

Australia’s top fuel suppliers, meanwhile, have halted spot sales to prioritise their regular business customers as supply tightens. The group’s core members include Ampol, BP, Mobil Oil Australia and Viva Energy Group. BLOOMBERG