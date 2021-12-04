Oil prices rise after Opec+ agrees to review supply if virus dents demand

MELBOURNE • Oil prices climbed yesterday, extending gains after Opec+ said it would review supply additions ahead of its next scheduled meeting if the Omicron variant of the coronavirus dents demand, but prices were still on course for a sixth week of declines.

United States West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose US$1.19, or 1.8 per cent, to US$67.69 a barrel at 0453 GMT yesterday, adding to a 1.4 per cent gain on Thursday.

Brent crude futures rose US$1.19 or 1.7 per cent to US$70.86 a barrel, after climbing 1.2 per cent in the previous session.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, together called Opec+, surprised the market on Thursday when it stuck to plans to add 400,000 barrels per day supply next month.

However the producers left the door open to changing policy swiftly if demand suffered from measures to contain the spread of the Omicron variant. They said they could meet again before their next scheduled meeting on Jan 4 next year, if needed.

That boosted prices with "traders reluctant to bet against the group eventually pausing its production increases", ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

Wood Mackenzie analyst Ann-Louise Hittle said it made sense for Opec+ to stick with its policy for now, given that it was still unclear how mild or severe Omicron may turn out to be compared with previous variants.

"The group's members are in regular contact and are monitoring the market situation closely," Ms Hittle said in e-mailed comments.

"As a result, they can react swiftly when we start to get a better sense of the scale of the impact the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could have on the global economy and demand."

The market has been roiled all week by the emergence of Omicron and speculation that it could spark new lockdowns, dent fuel demand and spur Opec+ to put its output increases on hold.

For the week, Brent was poised to end down about 2.6 per cent, while WTI was on track for a less than 1 per cent drop, with both heading lower for a sixth straight week.

JPMorgan analysts said the market fall implied an "excessive" hit to demand, while global mobility data, excluding China, showed that mobility is continuing to recover, averaging at 93 per cent of 2019 levels last week.

"So far we see no signs of demand weakening on (a) global scale," JPMorgan commodities analysts said in a note.

