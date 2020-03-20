Oil prices rebound but glut and virus still pose danger

LONDON • Oil prices bounced nearly 7 per cent yesterday after a three-day sell-off drove them to their lowest in almost two decades.

Benchmark Brent, which has lost half its value in less than two weeks, received some respite as investors across financial markets assessed the impact of massive central bank stimulus measures.

Brent crude jumped US$1.43, or 5.75 per cent, to US$26.33 a barrel by 1045 GMT (6.45pm Singapore time), after plunging to US$24.52 on Wednesday, its lowest level since 2003. US crude gained US$2.40, or 11.8 per cent, to reach US$22.77.

But analysts said gains were likely to be temporary, as tumbling demand was compounded by the collapse this month of a deal on supply curbs between the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and other producers.

The drop in demand, particularly in transport, is also leading to a rapidly growing glut in refined products such as jet fuel and petrol.

Saudi Arabia, the de facto leader of Opec, which kicked off a price war with Russia that sent prices into a tailspin, is planning to keep pumping at a record rate of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd) for months. "From April 1, about four million bpd could flood the markets, potentially pushing down crude oil prices into the teens," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.

In the United States, where dozens of shale oil and gas drillers as well as service companies risk bankruptcy, senators on Wednesday urged Saudi Arabia and Russia to stop the price war, during talks with the kingdom's envoy to Washington.

The senators also urged US President Donald Trump to impose an embargo on oil from the two countries.

"While the spreading of the virus has further to go and oil prices further to drop, we are now probably getting very close to peak fear in Western and global financial markets," said Mr Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.

MORE TO COME While the spreading of the virus has further to go and oil prices further to drop, we are now probably getting very close to peak fear in Western and global financial markets. MR BJARNE SCHIELDROP, chief commodities analyst at SEB, on the likely developments where oil is concerned.

REUTERS