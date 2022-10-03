Oil prices jump over 3% as Opec+ mulls biggest production cut since pandemic

HONG KONG - Oil surged in early Asian trading on Monday after delegates said Opec+ was considering cutting output by more than one million barrels a day when the group meets this week to stem a slide in prices.

West Texas Intermediate futures jumped 3.2 per cent to US$82 a barrel, advancing for the first time in three sessions.

While delegates said a final decision on the size of the cuts would not be made until ministers meet in Vienna on Wednesday, a reduction of that magnitude would be the biggest since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crude capped its first quarterly decline in more than two years on Friday as concerns over a global economic slowdown weigh on the outlook for energy demand. Banks including JPMorgan Chase said recently that the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allied producers may need to lower output by least 500,000 barrels a day to stabilise prices.

A huge output cut may draw criticism from the United States and other major consumers, which have been battling energy-driven inflation as well as the slowdown. Opec+ plans to hold its first in-person meeting in Vienna since March 2020.

China last week issued new quotas for fuel exports and crude imports as it sought to revive its economy, adding to bullish sentiment for the outlook for oil demand. The world's biggest crude importer has been hit by Covid-19 lockdowns and a property slump this year. BLOOMBERG