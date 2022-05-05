Oil prices jump as EU spells out embargo plans

LONDON • Oil prices jumped yesterday as the European Union spelt out plans to phase out imports of Russian oil, offsetting worries of falling demand from top importer China.

Brent crude futures rose 2.8 per cent to US$107.91 a barrel by 3.46pm Singapore time amid thin trading volume, with China and Japan closed for holidays.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 3 per cent to US$105.43 a barrel.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen yesterday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia over its war in Ukraine, and sanctioning Russia's top bank.

The commission's measures include phasing out supplies of Russian crude within six months and refined products by the end of this year, Dr von der Leyen said. She also pledged to minimise the impact on European economies.

European energy prices jumped after the announcement as a ban, if agreed by EU governments, could boost demand for natural gas and coal while prompting Moscow to retaliate.

Benchmark gas futures for delivery next month surged as much as 7.4 per cent to €106.75 per megawatt-hour (MWh), while the equivalent British contract soared 9.8 per cent. German power for next year, a European benchmark, gained 5.4 per cent to €216 per MWh by 10.15am local time.

Europe relies on Russia for about 25 per cent of its oil and about a third of its gas needs.

The proposed EU sanctions add to concern about energy supplies.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG